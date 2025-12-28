Brazil’s general election will be all about Lula—again

With Mr Bolsonaro in prison and Mr Trump pally with Lula, the right has latched onto security in an attempt to find an issue on which they can compete with the president. Brazilians now rate crime as their most important problem (see chart). Unlike in the rest of Latin America, security in Brazil is mostly the responsibility of state governments. That makes it harder to ascribe blame to the president, but also allows state governors to take credit for improvements. Thomas Traumann, a political analyst in Rio de Janeiro, says the right is “all talk, no trousers”. “What else do they have to talk about except security?”