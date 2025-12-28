The two most populous countries in the Americas have important elections in 2026. In October Brazilians will choose a president, all 513 federal deputies, 54 of the country’s 81 senators and all 27 state governors. In November voters in the United States will renew Congress and elect 36 governors. The 79-year-old president, Donald Trump, is suffering from the lowest approval ratings of his second term. The latest polls suggest that his opponents will take control of at least one branch of the legislature in 2026 and will be able to start checking Mr Trump’s executive power.
Brazil’s general election will be all about Lula—again
SummaryThe left-wing stalwart has emerged as the favourite; the right is in disarray
