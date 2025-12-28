Brazil’s general election will be all about Lula—again

Brazil’s elections may well be kinder to incumbent president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, known as Lula. That is remarkable. In early 2025 Lula’s approval ratings were crumbling. Tainted by widespread corruption scandals during his first two terms, he has been extremely vulnerable to accusations of graft anywhere in his government, such as a scandal at Brazil’s pensions institute, during his third term. The 80-year-old—just 11 months younger than Joe Biden was at the equivalent point in his aborted re-election campaign against Mr Trump—had just undergone brain surgery. The Brazilian left, dominated by Lula’s Workers’ Party (PT), was on the verge of full-blown panic.