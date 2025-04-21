Breakdown in US-China relations raises spectre of new cold war
Lingling Wei , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 21 Apr 2025, 07:16 AM IST
SummaryWhat is at stake as economic ties careen off the rails is overall global security and economic stability for years to come.
For decades, no matter how relations between Beijing and Washington waxed and waned, trade and investment provided the glue that kept the two powers together.
