Breaking down the shutdown deal, from back pay to a $500,000 surprise
The package extends funding for much of the federal government through Jan. 30. But it also includes other provisions, including one particularly controversial item involving potential payouts to senators.
The House is set to vote as soon as later Wednesday on legislation reopening the government after a record-setting shutdown that lasted more than a month. The package extends funding for much of the federal government through Jan. 30 and includes full-year funding for the Agriculture Department, military construction and the legislative branch. But it also includes other provisions, including one particularly controversial item involving potential payouts to senators.