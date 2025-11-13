Breaking down the shutdown deal, from back pay to a $500,000 surprise

Unfreezing D.C. government spending

The measure provides relief for the District of Columbia, whose budget is under the control of Congress. A March spending law had the effect of forcing D.C. to revert to its 2024 budget, effectively barring the city from spending some of its own tax revenue. City officials warned the law would lead to a big budget shortfall and lobbied for its reversal, and Trump threw his support behind undoing the cap. The new measure lifts the spending restriction and allows D.C. to spend funds in line with the budget passed by the district’s council.