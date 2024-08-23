Breakup of Chinese rocket prompts warnings about space junk

But some are abandoned in orbit without this “deorbit burn." According to a 2023 paper by LeoLabs, China’s behavior in this regard has more than canceled out improvements by Russia and the U.S. over the past two decades. As a result, China and the U.S. now have roughly the same amount of rocket body mass in low-Earth orbit, while Russia accounts for half of the total mass, down from three-quarters in 2003, LeoLabs said.