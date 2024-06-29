Brexit backlash: Brits now regret their populist revolt
Max Colchester , David Luhnow , Josh Mitchell , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 29 Jun 2024, 12:57 PM IST
SummaryAs the U.K. heads to the polls next week, a majority thinks that leaving the EU was a mistake and has delivered few benefits—and new problems.
In 2019, Boris Johnson rode to a big election win on a promise to “Get Brexit Done" and finally strike a deal with the European Union for Britain’s departure. Next week, the Conservative Party that delivered Brexit goes to the polls again, this time facing a deficit of more than 20 percentage points and almost certain defeat by the opposition Labour Party. The only question, it seems, is the scale of the wipeout for the hapless Rishi Sunak and his Tories.
