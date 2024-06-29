Brexit backlash: Brits now regret their populist revolt

Despite the disappointment, polls show that only a slight majority of Brits want to rejoin the EU and fewer think it is realistic, not least because the bureaucrats in Brussels are unlikely to welcome back their troublesome former partner with open arms. They would probably insist on new conditions like joining the euro single currency and a guarantee that Britain wouldn’t simply leave again in another decade or two. In both London and Brussels, there is a sense that Britain should now do what it does best: Keep calm and carry on. Labour, the likely election winners, say they just want to make Brexit work better.