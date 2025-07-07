While the US president did not specify what he meant by “anti-American policies", he has earlier warned about Brics’s efforts to create an alternative currency or alternative trade payment system. The idea, first floated in 2015, found mention again this year, but meaningful progress has been a distant dream.

Such a move, however, is in line with the bloc’s aim of coordinating multilateral policies of the global south, which is deemed as an alternative to the G7, or Western countries, by several experts. Brics+, comprising 11 countries, represents 48% of the world population while G7 nations account for about 10%. Moreover, Brics+ is closing the gross domestic product (GDP) gap with the G7 nations rapidly, underlining the importance and the need for such a group.