Britain is already a hot country. It should act like it

Summer denial means that serious problems caused by heat are dealt with in silly ways. Britain is now a country that suffers from regular drought, particularly in its south-east. Yet the politics of water are almost solely the politics of poo, with Britain’s growing band of wild swimmers annoyed that the country’s waters endure sewage spills after heavy rain. Sewage has been mentioned over 2,000 times in Parliament since 2020. “Water security"? A mere 41, or one fewer mention than for “wild swimming". Some concerns are heeded by Britons when asked about the climate. Animal suffering comes top, according to More In Common, a pollster. Forget the Englishmen, what about the mad dogs?