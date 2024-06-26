Britain spent millions to send migrants to Africa. So far, just two have gone.

Ayoub, a 36-year-old Iranian who sailed across the Channel over a year ago to claim asylum, was previously informed he might be sent to Rwanda. The former engineer, who is living in northern England awaiting his case to be decided, said he would have done things differently if he had known he could be sent to Africa. “I would have changed my plan 100%," he said, sucking on a cigarette. “I would have tried to reach the U.S."