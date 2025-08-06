Britain’s AI-care revolution isn’t flashy—but it is the future
To see the future of social care, come to England’s Black Country
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) is typically associated with Silicon Valley coders or researchers in Shanghai, not chain-smoking care workers in the Black Country. Yet in England’s post-industrial heartland Samantha Westwood, a manager at Cera, a home-care company, arranges carers’ schedules with Amazon-like efficiency. A custom-built app plots the quickest routes to see the most clients in the shortest time. Carers log their arrival by sharing their GPS location. Alerts ensure that medication is given on schedule. So good are the data that Cera can even predict which workers are likely to quit (staff turnover is said to be down by 20%).