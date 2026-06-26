King Charles long promised a slimmed-down monarchy that was lighter on the taxpayer purse.
Britain’s Monarchy Is Getting a Bumper Payout. Here’s How They’re Spending It.
SummaryTaxpayer funding for key royal activities is set to nearly double from 2024 levels, and not everyone is happy.
King Charles long promised a slimmed-down monarchy that was lighter on the taxpayer purse.
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