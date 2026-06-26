Britain’s Monarchy Is Getting a Bumper Payout. Here’s How They’re Spending It.

King Charles long promised a slimmed-down monarchy that was lighter on the taxpayer purse.
King Charles long promised a slimmed-down monarchy that was lighter on the taxpayer purse.
It isn’t turning out that way.
It isn’t turning out that way.
Funding for the British monarchy from taxpayers is set to reach some 100 million pounds next year, nearly double the 2024 figure, according to the annual report into the monarchy’s finances released Friday.
Items to be covered by the additional money include a burgeoning number of staff, higher expenses like heating bills and major renovations at royal properties around the country.
All this comes as Brits shoulder the highest tax burden since World War II and struggle with an affordability crisis. Average household incomes have stagnated, raising questions about why the royals weren’t tightening their belts, too.
To soften the PR blow, the palace for the first time disclosed the king’s tax returns. They showed Charles has paid £12.9 million—or about $17 million—in tax between 2024 and 2025, putting him in the top 100 U.K. taxpayers. What wasn’t disclosed, however, was the king’s overall personal income, just the tax paid.