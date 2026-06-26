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Britain’s Monarchy Is Getting a Bumper Payout. Here’s How They’re Spending It.

Max Colchester, WSJ
4 min read26 Jun 2026, 08:55 PM IST
Britain's King Charles III, and Queen Camilla look out from their carriage at the crowds lining The Mall as they return to Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour, the King's annual birthday parade, in London
Britain's King Charles III, and Queen Camilla look out from their carriage at the crowds lining The Mall as they return to Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour, the King's annual birthday parade, in London(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Summary

Taxpayer funding for key royal activities is set to nearly double from 2024 levels, and not everyone is happy.

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King Charles long promised a slimmed-down monarchy that was lighter on the taxpayer purse.

King Charles long promised a slimmed-down monarchy that was lighter on the taxpayer purse.

It isn’t turning out that way.

It isn’t turning out that way.

Funding for the British monarchy from taxpayers is set to reach some 100 million pounds next year, nearly double the 2024 figure, according to the annual report into the monarchy’s finances released Friday.

Items to be covered by the additional money include a burgeoning number of staff, higher expenses like heating bills and major renovations at royal properties around the country.

All this comes as Brits shoulder the highest tax burden since World War II and struggle with an affordability crisis. Average household incomes have stagnated, raising questions about why the royals weren’t tightening their belts, too.

To soften the PR blow, the palace for the first time disclosed the king’s tax returns. They showed Charles has paid £12.9 million—or about $17 million—in tax between 2024 and 2025, putting him in the top 100 U.K. taxpayers. What wasn’t disclosed, however, was the king’s overall personal income, just the tax paid.

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Meet the Author

Max Colchester

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalBritain’s Monarchy Is Getting a Bumper Payout. Here’s How They’re Spending It.

Britain’s Monarchy Is Getting a Bumper Payout. Here’s How They’re Spending It.

Max Colchester, WSJ
4 min read26 Jun 2026, 08:55 PM IST
Britain's King Charles III, and Queen Camilla look out from their carriage at the crowds lining The Mall as they return to Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour, the King's annual birthday parade, in London
Britain's King Charles III, and Queen Camilla look out from their carriage at the crowds lining The Mall as they return to Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour, the King's annual birthday parade, in London(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Summary

Taxpayer funding for key royal activities is set to nearly double from 2024 levels, and not everyone is happy.

Gift this article

King Charles long promised a slimmed-down monarchy that was lighter on the taxpayer purse.

King Charles long promised a slimmed-down monarchy that was lighter on the taxpayer purse.

It isn’t turning out that way.

It isn’t turning out that way.

Funding for the British monarchy from taxpayers is set to reach some 100 million pounds next year, nearly double the 2024 figure, according to the annual report into the monarchy’s finances released Friday.

Items to be covered by the additional money include a burgeoning number of staff, higher expenses like heating bills and major renovations at royal properties around the country.

All this comes as Brits shoulder the highest tax burden since World War II and struggle with an affordability crisis. Average household incomes have stagnated, raising questions about why the royals weren’t tightening their belts, too.

To soften the PR blow, the palace for the first time disclosed the king’s tax returns. They showed Charles has paid £12.9 million—or about $17 million—in tax between 2024 and 2025, putting him in the top 100 U.K. taxpayers. What wasn’t disclosed, however, was the king’s overall personal income, just the tax paid.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Max Colchester

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalBritain’s Monarchy Is Getting a Bumper Payout. Here’s How They’re Spending It.
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