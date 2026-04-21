Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer Is on the Ropes

Mr. Starmer on Monday said civil servants didn’t inform him of the results of the vetting process, supposedly because the process was so intrusive and sensitive that it might have violated some sort of data-privacy rule to share the results with anyone. This explanation is so wrong-headed, yet so consistent with official Britain’s neuroses about data protection and process-following, that it may even be true. An alternative is that civil servants were reluctant to raise the alarm about Mr. Mandelson because Mr. Starmer already had announced the appointment and withdrawing it would have been embarrassing.