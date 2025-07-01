Britain’s royals give up their luxury train in the name of fiscal restraint
Summary
Despite receiving a near-record boost in funding, the royal family has decided it is the end of the line for its locomotive service.
LONDON—In an era of hard choices for economies around the world, Britain’s royal family is also playing its part, waving farewell to perhaps its most extravagant mode of transport.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story