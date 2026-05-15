British Politics Is About to Get Even Messier

After a week of mounting political drama, the stage is set in the U.K. for months of uncertainty over who will lead the world’s fifth-biggest economy, as unpopular Prime Minister Keir Starmer embarks on a long and messy fight for his job against the left-wing mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham.
Burnham said late Thursday he planned to stand for election to parliament, opening the path for him to take on Starmer for the leadership of the ruling Labour Party. It would mark the first time a sitting Labour prime minister has been challenged while in office.
The prospect of Burnham, a darling of the Labour left who once said the U.K. needed to “get beyond this thing of being in hock to the bond market,” entering Downing Street has alarmed investors, who are now pricing in higher government spending if Starmer is booted from office.