British Politics Is About to Get Even Messier

Analysts say the room for fiscal maneuver in the U.K. is tight. The government’s debt-to-GDP ratio stands at 94%, which while lower than several European peers, has shot up at a much faster rate as the state absorbed the twin shocks of the 2008 financial crisis and Covid-19. This year the U.K. government is expected to spend over 8% of its budget simply paying off the equivalent of about $150 billion in interest charges on its debt, nearly double its defense budget. The recent climb in borrowing costs will add to interest costs.