British women thrived under remote working

Many women have chosen not to. The employment rate for women with dependent children has receded from its peak, while men’s has stayed flat (see chart). By the end of 2023 the difficulty of juggling work and child care had pushed nearly 250,000 mothers out of jobs, says the Fawcett Society, a charity. Last year EngineeringUK, a trade body, reported a “worrying spike" in women aged 35-44 leaving the industry. Female police officers and teachers are also quitting. At Nationwide, Ms Crosbie insists office life has left women feeling energised. Just as well: the commute might be too draining otherwise.