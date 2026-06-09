Broadcom Teams Up With Apollo and Blackstone on AI Infrastructure Push

Broadcom is partnering with private-equity duo Apollo Global Management and Blackstone to equip fleets of artificial-intelligence data centers with Broadcom chips and other hardware.
The trio announced the launch of a so-called AI XPV Platform on Tuesday designed to power more than 20 gigawatts of compute capacity through 2028. Apollo and Blackstone are initial anchor investors. The collaboration will help Broadcom offer customized accelerators and networking solutions to frontier AI labs like Anthropic and OpenAI.
The platform will begin with a $35 billion investment, led by Apollo, to facilitate Anthropic’s previously-announced capacity expansion of more than 1 gigawatt of compute infrastructure expected this year. Anthropic is leasing infrastructure from data-center developer Fluidstack for that expansion.
Broadcom stock rose 0.5% on Tuesday as investors continued to buy last week’s dip in tech stocks. Shares of Apollo and Blackstone rose 3.7% and 5%, respectively.