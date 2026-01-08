Buffett’s Berkshire successor set to earn one of top salaries for an S&P 500 CEO

Greg Abel stepped in as Berkshire Hathaway’s chief executive on Jan. 1 following Buffett’s retirement. A Tuesday regulatory filing reporting Abel’s 2026 salary didn’t disclose any other pay or perks he might receive. Berkshire has historically not included stock awards in its executive-pay plans, and in a March security filing said that, under a board policy, “Berkshire never intends to use Berkshire stock in compensating employees.”