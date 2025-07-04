Burberry got too fancy. This American is taking it back to its British roots.
Nick Kostov , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 04 Jul 2025, 07:22 AM IST
Summary
Scarves, umbrellas and the classic trench are key to CEO Joshua Schulman’s revival of the luxury brand.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Soon after taking over as Burberry’s chief executive last summer, Joshua Schulman popped into the company’s Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan. The shop floor was cavernous, minimalist and showcased select $3,000 handbags.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story