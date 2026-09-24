AS THE BUILDER of the world’s tallest skyscraper and one of its biggest shopping malls, Emaar Properties embodies Dubai’s ambitions—and its resilience. Almost 20 years ago the global financial crisis struck just as the 828-metre Burj Khalifa was about to open its doors. Emaar’s American unit filed for bankruptcy, the group’s profits sank and debt ballooned. Five years ago, amid the covid-19 pandemic, Emaar came to the aid of its mall unit, buying out minority shareholders.
Business in the Gulf is making a slow recovery
SummaryThis February the Gulf war broke out, just as Emaar was enjoying record profits. The firm—regarded as a bet not only on Dubai’s property market but on its whole economy—was the biggest loser on the local stock market.
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