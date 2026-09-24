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Business in the Gulf is making a slow recovery

Economist
4 min read25 Sep 2026, 06:10 PM IST
Flags of Emaar Properties PJSC, builder of the world's tallest skyscraper, fly near high-rise properties in the Marina district of Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Flags of Emaar Properties PJSC, builder of the world's tallest skyscraper, fly near high-rise properties in the Marina district of Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Summary

This February the Gulf war broke out, just as Emaar was enjoying record profits. The firm—regarded as a bet not only on Dubai’s property market but on its whole economy—was the biggest loser on the local stock market.

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AS THE BUILDER of the world’s tallest skyscraper and one of its biggest shopping malls, Emaar Properties embodies Dubai’s ambitions—and its resilience. Almost 20 years ago the global financial crisis struck just as the 828-metre Burj Khalifa was about to open its doors. Emaar’s American unit filed for bankruptcy, the group’s profits sank and debt ballooned. Five years ago, amid the covid-19 pandemic, Emaar came to the aid of its mall unit, buying out minority shareholders.

AS THE BUILDER of the world’s tallest skyscraper and one of its biggest shopping malls, Emaar Properties embodies Dubai’s ambitions—and its resilience. Almost 20 years ago the global financial crisis struck just as the 828-metre Burj Khalifa was about to open its doors. Emaar’s American unit filed for bankruptcy, the group’s profits sank and debt ballooned. Five years ago, amid the covid-19 pandemic, Emaar came to the aid of its mall unit, buying out minority shareholders.

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HomeGlobalBusiness in the Gulf is making a slow recovery

Business in the Gulf is making a slow recovery

Economist
4 min read25 Sep 2026, 06:10 PM IST
Flags of Emaar Properties PJSC, builder of the world's tallest skyscraper, fly near high-rise properties in the Marina district of Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Flags of Emaar Properties PJSC, builder of the world's tallest skyscraper, fly near high-rise properties in the Marina district of Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Summary

This February the Gulf war broke out, just as Emaar was enjoying record profits. The firm—regarded as a bet not only on Dubai’s property market but on its whole economy—was the biggest loser on the local stock market.

Gift this article

AS THE BUILDER of the world’s tallest skyscraper and one of its biggest shopping malls, Emaar Properties embodies Dubai’s ambitions—and its resilience. Almost 20 years ago the global financial crisis struck just as the 828-metre Burj Khalifa was about to open its doors. Emaar’s American unit filed for bankruptcy, the group’s profits sank and debt ballooned. Five years ago, amid the covid-19 pandemic, Emaar came to the aid of its mall unit, buying out minority shareholders.

AS THE BUILDER of the world’s tallest skyscraper and one of its biggest shopping malls, Emaar Properties embodies Dubai’s ambitions—and its resilience. Almost 20 years ago the global financial crisis struck just as the 828-metre Burj Khalifa was about to open its doors. Emaar’s American unit filed for bankruptcy, the group’s profits sank and debt ballooned. Five years ago, amid the covid-19 pandemic, Emaar came to the aid of its mall unit, buying out minority shareholders.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalBusiness in the Gulf is making a slow recovery
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