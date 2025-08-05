Buy now, pay later is taking over the world. Good
The Economist 6 min read 05 Aug 2025, 08:05 AM IST
Summary
Buy that burrito, and don’t let anyone judge you
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
BURRITOS ORDERED online, tickets to Coachella and Botox injections. These are not just must-haves for some American consumers—they can now all be bought using buy-now, pay-later financing.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story