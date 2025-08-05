Buy now, pay later is taking over the world. Good

Despite the industry’s recent success, there is reason to think it is still in the foothills. Fewer than 2% of Bank of America customers born before 1965 have an outstanding BNPL payment, compared with 10% of the bank’s Millennial and Generation Z clients. As younger cohorts come to account for more consumer spending, the market should grow. In countries where BNPL has been around longer, it contributes to more sales: over one in five of those made online in Sweden, against less than one in sixteen in America. Local and regional firms are popping up to offer the service: Addi in Colombia, Atome in Singapore, Tamara in Saudi Arabia.