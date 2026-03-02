By striking its neighbours, Iran has deepened the Gulf’s resolve to fight back

Indeed, for now at least, the opposite is happening. The leading Gulf states have rapidly steered their foreign policy from one of rapprochement with Iran to something verging on accepting that regime change in Tehran could be welcome. “Whether that regime will or will not survive is something that’s up to the Iranian people, they have to decide, they have to live with the outcome,” said Gargash of the U.A.E. “I don’t think it’s for us to decide.”