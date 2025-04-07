Calling Trump’s bluff on ‘reciprocal’ tariffs

No doubt Mr. Trump was trying (and failing) to stop the market bleeding, but this is also a trade opening for Vietnam and the rest of the world. One option is retaliation, which is what China did on Friday. That risks tariff escalation from Mr. Trump, and most countries can’t punish the U.S. as much as China can. At least at first, other U.S. trading partners could offer to eliminate all tariffs and other non-tariff barriers between the two countries or trading blocs.