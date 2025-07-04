Can AI and drones replace soldiers and jets?
Strikes by Ukraine and Israel show modern militaries need to blend military tech old and new.
When Ukrainian drones struck deep inside Russia last month and damaged strategic bombers once considered untouchable, it sent shock waves through military circles. Operation Spider’s Web was more than a display of technological ingenuity; it challenged longstanding assumptions about modern warfare. An outgunned but nimble force using off-the-shelf drones disrupted a far larger adversary. Speed, asymmetry and creativity outmatched legacy systems.