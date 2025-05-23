Can anything get China’s shoppers to spend?

The new plan provides no new fiscal numbers. But it does reveal more about the government’s thinking. There are at least three ways to boost consumption: increase the money in people’s pockets, reduce their tendency to save or redistribute from people most likely to hoard to those most likely to spend. Officials will try all three approaches. The plan calls for increases in minimum wages, which are set locally, and an expansion of workfare programmes. That should both increase household income and skew it towards people who live from pay cheque to pay cheque. The government also says it will increase financial aid to students and “study" child-care subsidies. Hohhot, the capital of Inner Mongolia, this month announced it would provide handouts of 10,000 yuan a year for second children up to the age of five, and third children up to the age of ten.