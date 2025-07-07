Can at-home brain stimulators make you feel better?
For now, the evidence for neuromodulation products is slim
FLOW NEUROSCIENCE, a Swedish company, advertises its headset as a way to “stop suffering from depression [and] feel alive again". Nurosym, a British firm, promises that its earpiece is capable of “improving health without surgery or drugs". Neurode, an Australian startup, says it is developing a headband that can “improve focus, impulse control and memory" in people with attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).