Can Boeing be fixed? Aerospace leaders offer a repair manual

Put safety first.

“Until it soaks through every layer of the company, all the way down to the person who sweeps the factory floor, until everybody has that in their DNA—that the most important thing to Boeing is excellence and safety of flight—there will never be a full, 100% trusting of that company, because their mind is not on the ball. Their mind is on the cash register," said Morrie Goodman, a former communications leader at Boeing, NASA, FEMA and the Commerce Department.