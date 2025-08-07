Can Britain untangle the mess in its water industry?

Bowing to the Byzantine financial complexity of privatised water in Britain, the government made an unusual choice for its “once-in-a-generation" review into the troubled sector: putting a central banker in charge. Sir Jon Cunliffe, until recently of the Bank of England, released his interim findings on June 3rd. That same morning the industry laggard, Thames Water, announced that rescue plans had collapsed. After ten weeks of due diligence KKR, a private-equity giant, decided not to inject fresh cash into the struggling and over-indebted utility.

Water is in the muck for two reasons. One is decades of underinvestment. The blame for that sits mostly with Ofwat, the regulator. Water is a natural monopoly, so the industry has a peculiar structure: Ofwat must approve firms’ investment plans, and the bill rises that fund them.

Companies’ relationship with Ofwat has tended to be testy. Ofwat prioritised keeping bills low over funding more investment. After public outcry at sewage spills—amplified by a pandemic-era boom in wild swimming—Ofwat is now letting companies raise bills by 36%, plus inflation, to fund £104bn ($141bn) in investment. Five firms have appealed against that decision to the Competition and Markets Authority, another regulator, arguing that bills need to go up even further.

Then comes Thames Water. Many in the sector loaded up on debt to juice water’s slow-but-steady returns in the years after privatisation (see chart 1). The ramp-up in borrowing for Thames Water under its previous owners, Macquarie, an Australian investment firm, was especially stark. Thames is the only water company to have over 80% of debt relative to its assets. Ofwat recommends 55%; the industry average is around 70%. Ofwat has also flagged the finances of Southern Water and South East Water as worryingly fragile. Over the past few years a surge in borrowing costs and higher performance-related fines from Ofwat have shaken this model. Sir Dieter Helm, an economist at Oxford University, reckons the sector “would have limped along without those shocks", even if the situation was ultimately “unsustainable".

Sir Jon’s final verdict is not due until later in the summer, but his interim report offers a sense of likely reforms. Core to his vision seems to be a “supervisory" approach akin to how financial regulators approach banks, with specific teams assigned to track individual companies. A gripe in the industry has been that Ofwat focuses on comparing companies against a “notional" structure that doesn’t match their own.

He also wants to simplify the messy laws and duties governing water, and to make the sector more attractive to investors. That is a challenge. Sir Dieter calls the industry “pretty close to uninvestible" in light of political and regulatory risk. (Labour has threatened to lock up water bosses.) Another worry for investors is uncertainty around asset health—whether the quality of water infrastructure is up to snuff. The number of Ofwat fines over the past few years suggest it may not be (see chart 2). The returns on offer have failed to entice much new capital. The global buildout of renewable power and data centres means there are ample investable projects elsewhere. Analysis by Vallorii, a technology firm, suggests default risk alone raises Thames Water’s cost of equity from the 5.1% real-terms return that Ofwat allows to 13.7%.

As a result, Thames Water is cash-starved and may not be far off special administration, a type of insolvency. The Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System has already written its 31.7% stake down to zero. Distressed-debt specialists like Silver Point Capital and Elliott Management, known for seizing an Argentinian naval vessel during a decades-long court battle over sovereign-bond repayments, have swooped in.

The government says it is still hoping to avoid special administration. If Thames Water went bust, calls from the Labour backbenches for outright nationalisation might be difficult to ignore. Not quite “too big to fail", but at least “too inconvenient to fail". Sir Jon’s banking experience may come in handy after all.

Correction (June 9th): A previous version of this piece used a draft figure for the returns allowed on capital provided to water companies.

