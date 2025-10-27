Can China cope with a deindustrialised future?

Relaxing some of these impediments could improve the performance of China’s services, letting them lift pay without raising prices so quickly. Even if that proves hard, China’s leaders should not worry too much about cost disease. Although it sounds painful, it is not, strictly speaking, a malady at all. Rising service prices are driven by rising wages, which are something to be celebrated. And the spur for higher wages is dynamism in other industries. The cost of a concert might go up from one manufactured good to 20, but that is only because other parts of the economy have become 20 times more productive.