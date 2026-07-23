Can China dominate AI exports, too?

China could plausibly eventually lead the world in exports embodying AI. Along with the services themselves it is also exporting the industry’s technological standards, or widely accepted protocols for making everything from screws to semiconductors work together. For decades tech standards have normally been set by Western countries. But in many places they do not exist for AI services such as robotaxis. When Chinese companies are the first to establish robotaxis in a country they also become the de facto standards, points out Ms Zhang. As their American counterparts seek to export more of their own bots, they may find they must make them more Chinese to fit in.