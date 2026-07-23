Can China dominate AI exports, too?

When driverless taxis start cruising the cantons of eastern Switzerland early next year, the invisible driver will be Chinese. PostBus, a Swiss public-transport company, has teamed up with Apollo Go, a robotaxi operator owned by Baidu, a Chinese tech giant. The project is one of dozens that have popped up over the past two years where the passengers are Singaporean, Slovakian or Saudi, but the hardware and data behind the steering wheel come from China.