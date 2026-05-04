Can Donald Trump reopen the Strait of Hormuz?

The second problem is that, in Mr Trump’s telling, America’s maritime mission will focus on stranded ships that want to sail eastwards out of the Persian Gulf. That is logical enough: few want to risk travelling in the other direction, lest they wind up stuck. But it is another reminder that the flow of oil, gas and other commodities will not return to normal until the war ends for good. Oil markets were suitably unimpressed by Mr Trump’s latest promise. The price of Brent crude for delivery in July rose to $110 a barrel on Monday, up by more than 1% from Friday’s close.