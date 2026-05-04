Can Donald Trump reopen the Strait of Hormuz?

At this point, the Gulf war has started to seem like a series of missed deadlines and hollow pronouncements. What began as a two-week truce on April 8th is now approaching its fifth week. Donald Trump claims he can ignore a law that requires the American president to seek congressional approval for wars that last longer than 60 days (this one began 65 days ago). A blockaded Iran has managed to postpone the moment when its storage tanks fill up and it is forced to shut oil wells. The fighting has given way to ennui—albeit with ever-steeper costs for the global economy.