Can Europe confront Vladimir Putin’s Russia on its own?

On February 21st Mr Merz thrust that problem into the open. “We need to have discussions with both the British and the French—the two European nuclear powers," he suggested, “about whether nuclear sharing, or at least nuclear security…could also apply to us." In practice, Britain and France cannot replicate America’s nuclear shield over Europe. One problem is the relatively small size of their arsenals—around 400 warheads between them, compared to more than 1,700 deployed Russian warheads. American nuclear insiders sniff at the idea that this is adequate for deterrence, because they believe that Russia would be able to limit the damage to itself (never mind that Moscow might be gone) while inflicting worse on Europe. Doubling or tripling the size of the Anglo-French arsenals would probably take years and cannibalise money needed to build up conventional forces; in Britain the deterrent already consumes a fifth of defence spending.