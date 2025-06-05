Can Europe cope with a free-spending Germany?

Another reason is provided by Europe’s shift from being an ageing society to a straightforwardly old one. Ageing societies save for retirement. An old society sells assets to spend. The EU’s median age is 45 and more restrictions on immigration will speed the greying process. For the moment, Europeans are keen savers: at 14%, the EU’s household savings rate is comparable to that of Japan, which is even older, in the 1990s. By 2015, though, Japan’s rate had fallen to zero. Tight labour markets, as people retire, are also likely to lift wages in services and the care industry, and such workers are more likely to spend than save.