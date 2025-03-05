Can Europe keep Ukraine in the fight if America really has bailed?

After America announced on March 3rd that it is suspending military aid to Ukraine, it looks increasingly likely that Ukraine will have to depend on Europe. Donald Trump might be persuaded to reverse the suspension, for instance if Volodymyr Zelensky agrees to sign a deal on its minerals industry. A statement by Mr Zelensky on March 4th said that he was ready to sign, and to start peace talks, though it is not clear what Mr Trump’s response will now be. But the events of the last few days suggests that relying on America for weapons is no longer wise. A back-up is surely needed.