Can French nukes protect Europe if Donald Trump walks away?

If Europe is now keener on nuclear co-operation, two presidents, America’s Donald Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, can take credit. A nightmare scenario haunts Europe: a crisis in which Russia uses nuclear weapons to blackmail a NATO member, and an unreliable America looks the other way. It says much about the bleakness of the age that Europeans are so interested in France’s nuclear umbrella. For nuclear wonks hotly debate whether France’s offer makes sense. France has enough weapons to defend its own territory. With 300-odd warheads, some launchable from stealthy submarines, it can credibly threaten massive retaliation against an enemy even after France has endured a surprise assault. French nuclear doctrine is designed to prevent war. If an adversary imperils France’s vital interests, war plans envisage a one-off nuclear warning shot being lobbed into enemy territory, to signal that the fight is about to turn nuclear. But should a nuclear war begin, powers the size of France (or Britain), know that there is a good chance they will not survive.