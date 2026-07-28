Can French nukes protect Europe if Donald Trump walks away?

CAN FRENCH swagger keep Europe safe? A growing number of European governments seem anxious to find out. This is a lonely world, stalked by great-power bullies. France has something that continental neighbours lack: a small but potent nuclear arsenal. Its air- and submarine-launched missiles are distinct in one more way.
Thanks to decisions taken decades ago by President Charles de Gaulle, the embodiment of Gallic haughtiness from his cavalry boots to his aquiline nose, France’s nukes are wholly independent. Though France is a member of NATO, its home-grown arsenal is firmly under national control. Europe’s other nuclear power, Britain, relies on American technology for its submarine-launched nuclear missiles. Launch authority rests with Britain’s prime minister, but the missiles are assigned to NATO. Alliance planners can count on British missiles as a complement to America’s vast arsenal, like an extra rib to America’s nuclear umbrella.