Can French nukes protect Europe if Donald Trump walks away?

Thanks to decisions taken decades ago by President Charles de Gaulle, the embodiment of Gallic haughtiness from his cavalry boots to his aquiline nose, France’s nukes are wholly independent. Though France is a member of NATO, its home-grown arsenal is firmly under national control. Europe’s other nuclear power, Britain, relies on American technology for its submarine-launched nuclear missiles. Launch authority rests with Britain’s prime minister, but the missiles are assigned to NATO. Alliance planners can count on British missiles as a complement to America’s vast arsenal, like an extra rib to America’s nuclear umbrella.