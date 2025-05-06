Can Germany’s new chancellor restore its leadership role in Europe?
Bertrand Benoit , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 06 May 2025, 02:00 PM IST
SummaryTo accomplish that task, he will need to repair ties with the U.S. and allies, end an immigration crisis and kick-start the sluggish German economy.
When Germany’s parliament votes to make Friedrich Merz chancellor on Tuesday, he will face a task that is as simple to describe as it is hard to pull off: to restore his country’s leadership in Europe.
