Can India be an AI winner?
The country has a lot of work to do to lead the sector
India is hooked on artificial intelligence. The country is the fastest-growing market for ChatGPT. By some estimates it accounts for the largest share of users, or about 14% of the total. Soon, the popular bot may have local competition. On May 23rd Sarvam AI, a Bangalore-based startup, unveiled an “Indic" large language model (LLM) capable of conversing in Indian languages. Early this month, Bharat Gen, a publicly funded model, made its debut. Both aim to help users engage with AI in the languages they speak, from Hindi to Malayalam.