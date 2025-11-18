Can India be an AI winner?

Policymakers are now playing catch-up. Last year the government announced a $1.2bn programme to support local AI efforts. Some of the funds have gone towards buying more than 34,000 chips, which are being made available to researchers and startups. (Meta, an American social-media giant, owns ten times as many.) Sarvam will have access to 4,000 chips for six months. Abhishek Singh, who leads the IndiaAI Mission, the agency overseeing the project, says the goal is to kick-start a domestic ecosystem. The agency has made AI processors available at roughly a third of the cost globally. Four companies, including Sarvam, have also been selected to develop a fully homegrown AI model.