Can Iran’s diminished diplomats deliver a Hormuz deal?

Analysts and Arab diplomats say the open divisions have been exacerbated by Khamenei’s complete public absence and his hard-line bent. His father, Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the opening shots of the war, saw himself as an arbiter between factions. The younger Khamenei, isolated by tight security measures, injuries from the initial U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran, and his own less outgoing personality, hasn’t played that role effectively even though he has the final word on diplomatic and security matters.