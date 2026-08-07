Can Iran’s diminished diplomats deliver a Hormuz deal?

Arab mediators working on a deal with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz said they fear the country’s diplomats, who are under pressure from hard-liners in Tehran, lack the clout to guarantee compliance even if an agreement is reached.
The concerns, based on a pattern of faltering diplomatic efforts and conversations with Iran’s negotiators, come as top Iranian representatives in the talks are increasingly under fire at home from hard-line officials and commentators who argue they are cutting deals that sell the country short.