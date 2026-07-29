Can markets survive big tech earnings, Fed rate call, Iran fears today?

Lucid’s stock was battered after an earlier July report—which it quickly denied—that it was considering bankruptcy. The stock has since recovered and on Tuesday jumped 20% on news of the Prince’s 5% stake. But it’s still down roughly 30% this year and 70% over the past 12 months.It’s been tough for money-losing EV start-ups. U.S. EV sales have stalled ever since the Trump administration allowed a $7,500 federal EV purchase tax credit to expire last September. Higher interest rates have also made it more costly to finance operations.Lucid is majority-owned by entities connected with the Saudi government. The company confirmed the stake was new and not affiliated with the government. “We don’t comment on individual investments, but we are aware and appreciate the independent vote of confidence,” Lucid said in an emailed statement.Fellow auto maker Ford Motor reported an operating profit of $2.5 billion from sales of $48.3 billion for the second quarter, though there was a GAAP net loss of $1.3 billion. The difference between the adjusted and GAAP numbers was largely a previously announced $3.6 billion EV-related charge.