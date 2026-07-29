Can markets survive big tech earnings, Fed rate call, Iran fears today?

It’s one of the biggest days of the year for markets, and Wall Street remains on edge as several potential pitfalls lie ahead.
The stakes are high with the S&P 500 on pace for its second consecutive negative month, an index of the so-called Magnificent Seven tech giants slipping into correction territory, and Treasury bond yields holding near the highest levels in two years.
Traders are pricing in a surprisingly high 30% chance of a Federal Reserve rate hike, with the odds of a move in September pegged at 78%, heading into Wednesday’s meeting.
Commentary from Chairman Kevin Warsh, who has eschewed the traditional practice of guiding markets toward a particular Fed decision, will be key to determining the market’s next moves.