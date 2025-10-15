Can Nvidia persuade governments to pay for “sovereign” AI?

Governments justify these projects on various grounds. A few big spenders want to catch up to America: the European Commission hopes to propel Europe to the “forefront of AI development". Others, such as India, worry that AI models trained on foreign data will not incorporate local languages and values, a growing concern as AI systems come to shape everything from education to public services. Control over some domestic data is also viewed as essential. In areas such as health care, officials worry about patients’ information flowing into foreign models. A homegrown system, some contend, makes it easier to protect such information while still allowing it to be harnessed for AI.