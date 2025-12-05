Can pensioners rescue China’s economy?
The Economist , The Economist 6 min read 05 Dec 2025, 02:21 pm IST
Summary
The government is stingy and timid when it comes to retirement benefits Save
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
INSIDE BEIJING’S third ring road, Mr Li rides a scooter for FlashEx, a courier. Now in his 40s, with two school-age children, he migrated from Henan province, roughly 600km to the south. The capital’s ring roads, he has discovered, are not paved with gold. Competition has increased; fees have declined. Of the roughly 8,000 yuan ($1,100) he makes each month, he saves more than half.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story