Can pensioners rescue China’s economy?

The government also wants the funds collected by occupational pensions (which cover about 76m people, including 44m government workers) to be invested more bravely. Because the money managers who handle these assets are typically judged annually, they play it safe, allocating only 10-15% of their portfolios to equities, so as to avoid a bad year. The result is long-term money managed with a short-term mindset, argues Bo Sun of Principal Financial Group, an investment firm. The government wants money managers to be evaluated over three years or more. That would allow them to buy more equities, which could help stabilise the stockmarket and earn higher returns over the long run.